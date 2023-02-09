Report: More than 60% of the youth population will lack the basic skills that will be required in 2030



Including those needed for the transition to the green economy More than 60% of young people aged 15-24 globally (830 million people) will lack the skills needed for the labour market in 2030, including those for the transition to the green economy, according to the report “Why the world (...)