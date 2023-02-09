 
One United Properties Gets Construction Permit for Bucharest’s One Lake District
One United Properties (ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, has obtained the construction license for One Lake District, a large-scale 2,076-apartment sustainable housing development located on the banks of Bucharest’s (...)

