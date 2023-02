Online Bookstore Libris.ro Ends 2022 with RON58M Turnover, Slightly Up from 2021

Online bookstore Libris.ro in 2022 saw turnover inch up to RON68 million, from RON65 million in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]