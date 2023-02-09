IGSU: RO-USAR team has so far managed to pull four people out from the rubble in Turkey



The Romanian rescuers in Turkey managed to pull four people out from the rubble, including a 16-year-old teenager. “Yesterday morning [Wednesday – ed.n], in the intervention area indicated by the Turkish authorities, the Romanian rescuers identified a conscious person, a 16-year-old teenager, (...)