PM Ciuca: Accession to OECD is the next step on Romania’s road to modernization, development and prosperity
Feb 9, 2023
PM Ciuca: Accession to OECD is the next step on Romania’s road to modernization, development and prosperity.
Accession to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is the next step on Romania’s road to modernization, development and prosperity, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said, on Thursday, at the event “Accession to the OECD – opportunities for the Romanian business (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]