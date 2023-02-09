Cosmopolis Plaza to host largest Sweat wellness club in Romania after EUR 4 mln investment

Cosmopolis Plaza to host largest Sweat wellness club in Romania after EUR 4 mln investment. Opus Land, the Cosmopolis developer, and the Sweat network said they are investing more than EUR 4 million in a new wellness club to be inaugurated in the last quarter of this year in Cosmopolis Plaza, north of Bucharest. Covering 2,500 sqm, this will be the largest Sweat location in Romania, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]