3,000-year-old human skeleton found in Romanian archaeological site

3,000-year-old human skeleton found in Romanian archaeological site. A 3,000-year-old human skeleton was recently discovered at an archaeological excavation site in the village of Drăguşeni, Botoşani county. The skeleton dates back to the beginning of the Bronze Age and to the Yamnaya culture, and was identified after exploring a large tumulus in Drăguşeni, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]