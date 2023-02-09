Romania is not a source of migration and it is not a transit country, president says



Romania is not a source of migration and it is not a transit country, president says.

"Romania is not a source of migration and it is not a transit country, we know how to protect our borders," Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said before attending the European Council on Thursday, February 9. He emphasized that "migration should not be confused with Schengen," although "some (...)