Raiffeisen Bank Granted Over 2,300 Loans Worth Almost EUR600M Via IMM Invest In 2022

Raiffeisen Bank Granted Over 2,300 Loans Worth Almost EUR600M Via IMM Invest In 2022. In 2022, Raiffeisen Bank granted a total 2,333 loans within the IMM INVEST programs for more than 2,000 customers operating in various fields of activity, with an approved value of EUR592 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]