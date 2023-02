Online Store Neakaisa.Ro Ends 2022 with EUR5.7M Sales

Online Store Neakaisa.Ro Ends 2022 with EUR5.7M Sales. Neakaisa.ro, an online store specializing in the sale of bathroom sanitary ware, recorded EUR5.7 million sales last year, 20% more than in 2021, amid higher demand for medium and high-quality products, therefore with higher prices. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]