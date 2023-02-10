 
February 10, 2023

Russian Ambassador in Romania defends Lukoil against "unjustified persecution"
Rusian Ambassador in Romania Valery Kuzmin accuses, among other things, the unjustified persecution of the Russian companies, especially Petrotel Lukoil – the largest Russian investor in Romania. He also claims that unfriendly, discriminatory actions were reported against Russian citizens, (...)

