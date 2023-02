Romania’s central bank keeps key rate at 7% as expected

Romania’s central bank keeps key rate at 7% as expected. Even if the annual adjusted CORE2 inflation rate saw a renewed, slight acceleration over the last months of 2022, contrary to forecasts (rising from 11.9% in September to 14.6% in December), the National Bank of Romania (BNR) expects the headline inflation rate to fall “at a significantly (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]