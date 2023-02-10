Romania’s trade deficit balloons to 11.8% of GDP in 2022 on high energy prices

Romania's trade with goods posted a deficit of EUR 34 bln in 2022, 44% more compared to 2021, as the country is a net importer of energy and energy-intensive goods (steel, chemicals). The country's exports increased by 23% YoY to EUR 92 bln, while the imports surged by 28% YoY to EUR 126 bln.