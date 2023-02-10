CBRE: Employees prefer office work. 3 trends that keep the office rental market high in 2023

CBRE: Employees prefer office work. 3 trends that keep the office rental market high in 2023. The strategies of companies to return to the office, amid increased inflation and the advantage of the large number of workplace facilities, lifted the office space rental market in 2022, registering a growth of 5% compared to 2021 and 20 % compared to 2020. The trend will continue in 2023,... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]