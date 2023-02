BVB Group 2022 Operating Revenues Up 22% To RON56M, Net Profit Double 2021 Level At RON10.4M

BVB Group, which includes the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the Central Depositary and CCP.RO, in 2022 posted RON56 million operating revenues, 22% higher than in 2021, on the rising revenues on all segments of activity. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]