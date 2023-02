Blachotrapez Completes New Unit in Baia Mare, a RON12.4M Project

Blachotrapez Completes New Unit in Baia Mare, a RON12.4M Project. Metal tile roofing producer Blachotrapez, owned by the Polish group of the same name, last year opened a new plant in Baia Mare. The unit was built with state aid. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]