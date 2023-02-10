Signal Iduna Asigurare Reasigurare appoints Daniela Casapu as a member of the company’s Board of Directors

Signal Iduna Asigurare Reasigurare appoints Daniela Casapu as a member of the company’s Board of Directors. The insurance company SIGNAL IDUNA ASIGURARE REASIGURARE, a top health insurance provider on the local market, appointed Daniela Casapu as a Board Member on the company’s Board of Directors. She will coordinate the Division that includes the Sales, Customer Service and Marketing departments. She (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]