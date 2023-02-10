One United Properties has obtained the building permit for more than 2,000 apartments in One Lake District development



One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, has obtained the building permit for One Lake District, a large-scale sustainable residential development with 2,076 apartments, located right on the shores (...)