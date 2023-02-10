Pavel, Margarit and Associates: What to pay attention to when incorporating a company in Romania according to the new amendments of the Law regarding the Romanian Trade Register as of December 2022



The end of 2022 brought substantial changes by means of Law no. 265/2022 regarding the Romanian Trade Register and for amending and supplementing other normative acts with an impact on the registration in the Trade Register in Romania. Among the amendments that you shall need to pay attention (...)