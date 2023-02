Cluj-Napoca's international airport to expand departures terminal

Cluj-Napoca's international airport to expand departures terminal. The "Avram Iancu" International Airport of Cluj-Napoca has signed a contract worth over RON 225 million to expand its departures terminal on the north side and the aircraft parking platform. "The investments that will be made at Cluj International Airport as a result of signing this contract (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]