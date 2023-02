Biodegradable Packaging Maker UrsPack Expects Revenue to Double in 2023

UrsPack, a manufacturer of biodegradable packaging for the hotel, restaurant and catering industry, has invested in process automation and expects revenue to double in 2023 from the around EUR3 million last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]