Theodor Andrei ‘s D.G.T. (Off and On) , picked to represent Romania at the Eurovision 2023 contest in Liverpool



Theodor Andrei ‘s D.G.T. (Off and On) , picked to represent Romania at the Eurovision 2023 contest in Liverpool.

At the national selection final held on Saturday and broadcast by public television channels TVR 1, TVR International, the TVR+ platform and the national broadcaster’s social media accounts, 18-year-old Theodor Andrei with the song “D.G.T. (Off and On)” was picked to represent Romania at the (...)