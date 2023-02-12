 
February 12, 2023

Romanian rescuers pull alive a man from the wreckage of a six-storey collapsed building
Romanian rescuers pull alive a man from the wreckage of a six-storey collapsed building.

Romanian rescuers in Turkey managed to pull alive a man from the wreckage of a six-storey fully collapsed building, the General Emergency Management Inspectorate (IGSU) informed on Sunday. According to IGSU, in the last 12 hours, the second Romanian module dispatched to Turkey, consisting of an (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Theodor Andrei ‘s D.G.T. (Off and On) , picked to represent Romania at the Eurovision 2023 contest in Liverpool At the national selection final held on Saturday and broadcast by public television channels TVR 1, TVR International, the TVR+ platform and the national broadcaster’s social media accounts, 18-year-old Theodor Andrei with the song “D.G.T. (Off and On)” was picked to represent Romania at the (...)

Foreign Minister Aurescu meets visiting bipartisan delegation of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu met on Saturday with the visiting bipartisan delegation of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee headed by Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, offering thanks on this occasion for the support provided by the U.S. Congress for security on NATO’s eastern (...)

A Modern Eurydice and Her Poetic Thaumaturgy By Daniel Deleanu In her hitherto most sombre of books, Variațiuni pe o temă dată (Variations on a Given Theme, Bucharest: Humanitas Publishing House, 2021), Ana Blandiana displays a great creative intensity, an existential consummation maintained without interlude athwart the entire volume. Inked (...)

EcoMin Spataru: Romanian industry is not a pile of scrap iron After a working visit to Buzau County on Friday, Economy Minister Florin Spataru said that “the Romanian industry is not a pile of scrap iron,” and the proof comes from the companies running on Romanian capital which not only have managed to stay in business, but also to develop production... (...)

Defence Ministry: Russian cruise missile has not crossed Romania's airspace The aerial surveillance system of the Romanian Air Force detected, on Friday, an aerial target launched from the Black Sea from a ship of the Russian Federation, near the Crimean Peninsula, most likely a cruise missile, which evolved in the airspace of Ukraine, of the Republic of Moldova and (...)

President Iohannis, at special EU Council meeting: Migration is a challenge that calls for a joint European response Migration is a challenge that calls for a joint European response, President Klaus Iohannis told the special European Council meeting on Friday, the Presidential Administration said in a release. He added that although Romania is neither part of any migration route nor a source of secondary (...)

US Ambassador-designate to Romania Kavalec arrives in Bucharest US ambassador-designate to Romania Kathleen Kavalec arrived in Bucharest on Thursday. In the following days, Kavalec will present her letter of credence to President Klaus Iohannis and will meet Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca. Shortly after her arrival, Kathleen Ann Kavalec was received by the (...)

 


