Romanian PE company ROCA announces EUR 20 mln capital increaseRomanian private equity company ROCA Investments, founded by Impetum Group, announced it completed a new round of equity increase, attracting RON 100 mln (some EUR 20 mln) for the consolidation and sustainable development of its portfolio. This is the largest equity-raising round to date. (...)
Wages in Romania up 13% YoY in Q4The net average wage in Romania increased by 13.4% YoY to RON 4,182 (EUR 850) in the last quarter (Q4) last year, the statistics office INS announced. The average gross wage was RON 6,750 (EUR 1,365). The increase covered a large part of the 15.6% YoY inflation in Q4 but was not evenly (...)
Romania's industry dragged down by energy-intensive sectors in 2022The gross industrial production contracted by 4.4% YoY in the last quarter (Q4) of last year, marking the steepest contraction since the factories suspended operations during the Covid-19 lockdown, according to data published by the statistics office INS. Full-year industrial growth, measured (...)
Romania's inflation eases in January but remains above 15%Consumer prices advanced by only 0.34% in January, and the annual inflation eased by 1.3pp to 15.07%, the statistics office INS announced. The deflation was steeper than expected in January, but only because of the tougher impact of the new electricity price regulations. Consensus expectations (...)
Foraj Sonde Videle Signs $78M Contract with OMV PetromOnshore drilling company Foraj Sonde Videle (FOJE.RO) notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange about the signing of a contract with OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the only local oil and gas producer and the largest company listed on the Bucharest capital (...)