NATO evaluates ways to protect non-member countries such as Moldova

NATO evaluates ways to protect non-member countries such as Moldova. The North Atlantic Alliance will analyze ways to supplement concrete assistance for the Republic of Moldova, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Georgia in the context of Russian threats, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Ziarul Financiar reported. Moldovan president Maia Sandu confirmed on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]