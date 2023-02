Bog'Art expands Satu Mare airport under EUR 63 mln contract

Bog'Art expands Satu Mare airport under EUR 63 mln contract. Satu Mare County Council signed on February 13 a contract worth over RON 312 mln (EUR 63 mln) for the modernization of Satu Mare International Airport, including the building of a new terminal. Also, the existing terminal and boarding platform will be expanded, and the runway will be (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]