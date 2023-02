Romania’s CA gap widens by 52% YoY to 9.2% of GDP in 2022

Romania’s CA gap widens by 52% YoY to 9.2% of GDP in 2022. Romania’s current account (CA) deficit surged by 52% YoY to EUR 26.57 bln in 2022, driven by a wider deficit of the trade with goods but also by stronger outflows under the primary income balance (interest and dividends paid to foreign investors), according to data published by the National Bank (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]