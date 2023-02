Romania Annual Inflation Cools Down To 15.1% in January 2023

Consumer price growth slightly slowed down in January, from the last months of 2022, with the annual inflation rate declining to 15.1%, from 16.4% in December 2022 and 16.8% in November, data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Tuesday (Jan (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]