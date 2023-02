Romania’s economy grows 4.8% in 2022

Romania’s economy grows 4.8% in 2022. Romania recorded an annual economic growth of 4.8% in 2022, down from 5.8% the year before, according to flash estimates published on Tuesday, February 14, by the National Statistics Institute (INS). In the fourth quarter, the gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 1.1% compared to the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]