February 14, 2023

Revolut report looks at the impact of inflation and high prices on Romanians
Revolut report looks at the impact of inflation and high prices on Romanians.

Most Romanians believe inflation and prices will continue to rise this year, with working parents with children and pensioners most exposed to financial stress. Meanwhile, according to the recent Revolut Money Report, only 6% of respondents got an inflation-matching pay raise in 2022. Also, (...)

