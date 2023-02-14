Central Romania: Brasov builds PV park to produce its own electricity

Central Romania: Brasov builds PV park to produce its own electricity. Brasov, a popular mountain city in Romania, will produce its own clean electricity, mayor Allen Coliban announced. The city obtained funding of over RON 40 million through the Operational Programme for Large Infrastructure (POIM) for a photovoltaic park, which will produce enough electricity to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]