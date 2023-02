BVB Plans to Have Central Counterparty Operational in Q4, 2023

The Central Counterparty (CCP), through which the derivatives market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) is being relaunched, could be operational in the last three months of 2023, CEO Adrian Tanase says in a press release. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]