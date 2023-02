Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes Romania on Tuesday

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes Romania on Tuesday. An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 shook Romania on Tuesday, February 14. According to the National Institute for Earth’s Physics (INFP), the quake occurred in Gorj county, Oltenia, at 15:16 (Romania time), at a depth of 6.2 km. The tremor was felt in Arad, Timișoara, Alba Iulia, Sibiu, Râmnicu (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]