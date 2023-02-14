ELI Parks invests EUR 22 mln in new logistics and industrial park in Oradea

ELI Parks invests EUR 22 mln in new logistics and industrial park in Oradea. After recently kicking off works at the projects in Ploiesti and Bucharest, ELI Parks announced a new logistics park in Oradea, northwest Romania. The project will include two buildings, with a total area of 30,000 sqm, and require an investment of EUR 22 million. The new logistics park will (...)