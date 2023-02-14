Network of investigative journalists co-founded by Romanian journalist nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Feb 14, 2023
Network of investigative journalists co-founded by Romanian journalist nominated for Nobel Peace Prize.
The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a network of investigative journalists who shed light on transnational criminal organizations and corruption co-founded by Romanian journalist Paul Radu, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. The nomination was made by (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]