HealthMin Rafila: 1,000 medical professionals have signed up for volunteering in Turkey

HealthMin Rafila: 1,000 medical professionals have signed up for volunteering in Turkey. The minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, announced on Tuesday that approximately 1,000 medical staff have volunteered to go to Turkey to help the victims of the February 6 earthquakes, but, so far, they have not there haven’t been any requests from the Turkish authorities, which is why the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]