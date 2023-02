KeysFin: Romania Wine Market Hits Record High of RON2.1B in 2021

KeysFin: Romania Wine Market Hits Record High of RON2.1B in 2021. The revenue of the winemakers in Romania increased by more than 20% in 2021 compared with 2020, reaching its highest level ever, almost RON2.1 billion, a KeysFin report says. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]