Foraj Sonde Videle Signs $78M Contract with OMV Petrom

Foraj Sonde Videle Signs $78M Contract with OMV Petrom. Onshore drilling company Foraj Sonde Videle (FOJE.RO) notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange about the signing of a contract with OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the only local oil and gas producer and the largest company listed on the Bucharest capital (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]