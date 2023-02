Eurostat: Romania Had Second Highest Economic Growth Rate in EU in Q4

Eurostat: Romania Had Second Highest Economic Growth Rate in EU in Q4. Romania had the second highest economic growth rate in the European Union in the fourth quarter of 2022, 5% compared with the year-earlier period, after Ireland (15.7%) and ahead of Cyprus (4.4%), data released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union on Tuesday, (February 14) (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]