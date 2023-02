Romanian PE company ROCA announces EUR 20 mln capital increase

Romanian PE company ROCA announces EUR 20 mln capital increase. Romanian private equity company ROCA Investments, founded by Impetum Group, announced it completed a new round of equity increase, attracting RON 100 mln (some EUR 20 mln) for the consolidation and sustainable development of its portfolio. This is the largest equity-raising round to date. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]