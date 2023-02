Wages in Romania up 13% YoY in Q4

Wages in Romania up 13% YoY in Q4. The net average wage in Romania increased by 13.4% YoY to RON 4,182 (EUR 850) in the last quarter (Q4) last year, the statistics office INS announced. The average gross wage was RON 6,750 (EUR 1,365). The increase covered a large part of the 15.6% YoY inflation in Q4 but was not evenly