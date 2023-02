Romania’s inflation eases in January but remains above 15%

Romania's inflation eases in January but remains above 15%. Consumer prices advanced by only 0.34% in January, and the annual inflation eased by 1.3pp to 15.07%, the statistics office INS announced. The deflation was steeper than expected in January, but only because of the tougher impact of the new electricity price regulations. Consensus expectations (...)