Veeam Romania Increases Headcount by 30% in 2022, Seeks to Hire 100 Specialists

Veeam Romania Increases Headcount by 30% in 2022, Seeks to Hire 100 Specialists. Veeam Software, a provider of solutions ensuring data availability and recovery, reached the 1,000-employees threshold in Romania in 2022 and plans to hire 100 specialists in the sales and technical support area. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]