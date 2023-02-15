President Iohannis: Romania stands by Moldova against foreign threatsRomanian President Klaus Iohannis, in a press statement on February 15, expressed concerns regarding the public signals on attempts by the Russian Federation to illegitimately intervene to overthrow the democratic and constitutional order of the Republic of Moldova, "which decided its political (...)
Owners of Romanian e-tailer Vivre close to accepting insolvencyThe major shareholder of Romanian online retailer Vivre (with two bonds listed at the Bucharest Exchange) and the company’s most visible representative since the business turned from a success story into a troubled one, Calin Fusu, announced he no longer insists on the court prolonging the (...)
Polish Serinus wins case against ex-partner in RomaniaPolish oil and gas company Serinus Energy, controlled by an investment fund of billionaire Sebastian Kulczyk, announced that its former partner in the Satu Mare Concession in Romania, Oilfield Exploration Business Solutions (OEBS), was ruled by an arbitral tribunal to exit the Joint Operation (...)
Fitch affirms CEC Bank's BB rating ahead of bank's bonds listed at BVBThe relatively simple business model and its "quite conservative risk appetite for retail lending" of the state-owned CEC Bank is securing the stability of the bank's BB Long-Term Issuer Default Rating, international rating agency Fitch explains while upholding the ratings issued in March 2022. (...)