Cash in Circulation Tops RON101B, New All-Time High, in December 2022. The cash in circulation continued to rise and in December 2022 went beyond the RON101.3 billion level, a new all-time high, after a 5.4% increase from December 2021, according to central bank data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]