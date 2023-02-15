Startup Reaktor becomes the first incubation platform in Romania that automatically leads validated startups to private funding, in partnership with Rōnin



Startup Reaktor becomes the first incubation platform in Romania that automatically leads validated startups to private funding, in partnership with Rōnin.

ZayaAI, RongoDesign and iBrand Development won the first edition of Startup Reaktor and soon will list on Ronin investment platform ZayaAI, RongoDesign and iBrand Development are the startups that won the first edition of Startup Reaktor and soon will list on Rōnin investment platform targeting (...)