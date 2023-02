Mazars: New reporting obligations for digital platforms operators

Mazars: New reporting obligations for digital platforms operators. The DAC7 Directive has been transposed into domestic legislation. The first reporting deadline for the operators of digital platforms is 31 January 2024. For the non-fulfillment of DAC7 reporting obligations, penalties between RON 20,000 and RON 100,000 may be imposed. The mobility of taxpayers (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]