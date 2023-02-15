 
Math professor from the West University of Timisoara arrested after allegedly harrasing 13-year-old minor
Math professor from the West University of Timisoara arrested after allegedly harrasing 13-year-old minor .

Police in Timisoara have detained Doru Marcel Bălțățeanu, professor at the mathematics and physics faculty of the West University of Timisoara (UVT), for allegedly trying to kiss and touch a 13-year-old minor in her private parts, as confirmed by local publication Opinia Timisoarei. The complaint, (...)

