Math professor from the West University of Timisoara arrested after allegedly harrasing 13-year-old minor
Feb 15, 2023
Police in Timisoara have detained Doru Marcel Bălțățeanu, professor at the mathematics and physics faculty of the West University of Timisoara (UVT), for allegedly trying to kiss and touch a 13-year-old minor in her private parts, as confirmed by local publication Opinia Timisoarei. The complaint, (...)
