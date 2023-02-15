Deloitte: Romanian Companies Are Concerned About Economic Slowdown, Unemployment And High Inflation

Deloitte: Romanian Companies Are Concerned About Economic Slowdown, Unemployment And High Inflation. Romanian companies are concerned about the slowdown in economic growth, the expected increase in unemployment and high inflation, according to the Deloitte 2023 Romania CFO Survey, conducted at the end of last year among over 120 chief financial officers (CFOs) based in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]