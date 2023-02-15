Deloitte: Romanian companies concerned, but more optimistic than Central European ones

Deloitte: Romanian companies concerned, but more optimistic than Central European ones. Romanian companies are concerned about the slowdown in economic growth, the expected increase in unemployment, and high inflation, but they are generally more optimistic than their counterparts in the Central European region, according to the Deloitte 2023 Romania CFO Survey. The survey (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]